Nebraska Public Service Commission to hold hearings on 911 outages

The investigations stem from outages that occurred just four days apart, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting hearings regarding two 911 outages...
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting hearings regarding two 911 outages that happened just four days apart.(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday it will be hosting hearings regarding 911 outages from this Fall.

Two separate hearings for two separate investigations will be held.

The hearings will focus on the two carriers responsible for providing the 911 communication services in the locations where outages were reported: Windstream and Lumen.

Windstream’s hearing will be held on Dec. 20 regarding the investigation into an outage that occurred Aug. 31. Windstream said a fire at their Lincoln facility, combined with the failure of a backup generator, led to a shutdown of service for several hours in southeast Nebraska.

The hearing into the Lumen investigation is scheduled for Jan. 4, stemming from an outage on Sept. 3.

“The hearings are being held so that Commissioners can ask questions and get answers directly from the carriers involved in these outages,” NPSC Chair Dan Watermeier said. “Any decision regarding the investigations will be made at a later date.”

The hearings are not public, but people can watch them online. For information on how to live stream each hearing, use the links below:

NPSC 911 Outage Hearings
WINDSTREAM HEARING (Dec. 20)
LUMEN HEARING (Jan. 4)

