Nebraska Public Service Commission to hold public hearings on 911 outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding 911 outages from this Fall.

Two separate hearings for two separate investigations will be held.

The hearings will focus on the two carriers responsible for providing the 911 communication services in the locations where outages were reported: Windstream and Lumen.

Windstream’s hearing will be held on Dec. 20 regarding the investigation into an outage that occurred Aug. 31.

The hearing into the Lumen investigation is scheduled for Jan. 4, stemming from an outage on Sept. 3.

“The hearings are being held so that Commissioners can ask questions and get answers directly from the carriers involved in these outages,” NPSC Chair Dan Watermeier said. “Any decision regarding the investigations will be made at a later date.”

Online access to both hearings will be available to the public.

For information on how to live stream each hearing, use the links below:

