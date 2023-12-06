Nebraska Public Service Commission to hold public hearings on 911 outages

The investigations stem from outages that occurred just four days apart, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding two 911...
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding two 911 outages that happened just four days apart.(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding 911 outages from this Fall.

Two separate hearings for two separate investigations will be held.

The hearings will focus on the two carriers responsible for providing the 911 communication services in the locations where outages were reported: Windstream and Lumen.

Windstream’s hearing will be held on Dec. 20 regarding the investigation into an outage that occurred Aug. 31.

The hearing into the Lumen investigation is scheduled for Jan. 4, stemming from an outage on Sept. 3.

“The hearings are being held so that Commissioners can ask questions and get answers directly from the carriers involved in these outages,” NPSC Chair Dan Watermeier said. “Any decision regarding the investigations will be made at a later date.”

Online access to both hearings will be available to the public.

For information on how to live stream each hearing, use the links below:

NPSC 911 Outage Hearings
WINDSTREAM HEARING (Dec. 20)
LUMEN HEARING (Jan. 4)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Jason Haynes is charged with first-degree assault following an incident in Wood River on...
Suspect accused of hitting man over 40 times at a Wood River home
The City of North Platte has issued a snow alert.
North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets during a recent winter storm

Latest News

FILE
Pillen joins other governors calling for action against foreign land grabs
The Pocket Prairie project is working to restore plants native to Nebraska in unused spaces...
‘Pocket Prairie’ project restores native Nebraska plants to unused spaces
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
‘Not where we wanted to be’: Pillen updates Nebraska school districts’ implementation of property tax plan
Nebraska Education Commissioner Brian Maher speaks at a virtual news conference Wednesday,...
Nebraska student test scores appear to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
Gov. Pillen issues proclamation, re-emphasizes support for State of Israel