Pawsitive Partners hosts 10th annual pet food drive

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pawsitive Partners held their 10th annual pet food drive on Wednesday in News 2′s parking lot.

The drive helps out on average 155 families per month that are not able to financially feed their furry friends.

If people did not make it out on Wednesday, they can still drop off anything they have.

“We do have a drop off at the New Harbor Construction on 45th and Popler. Actually, they can drop off donations anytime but if they couldn’t make it tonight then they can definitely drop off tomorrow or going forward anytime,” Marcia Eaton, the event organizer, said.

The pet food pantry is located just off Walker and South Willow.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.