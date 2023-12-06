Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday Dec 6.
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation celebrated the opening of a new dog wash and grooming service in North Platte on Wednesday.

Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa & Boutique, located at 2509 Halligan Drive in Suite C, has been open since June of 2023. Grooming has been available since October.

The Owner, Shea Baumgartner, said North Platte did not have a business like this and wanted to bring it to western Nebraska.

“I came up with this idea because I saw a couple of other self-dog wash businesses in Colorado and there is some in Lincoln and Omaha and so I thought North Platte needed a business like this so here it is,” Baumgartner said.

The business was recognized by the chamber as an official member. The business offers dog grooming, dog treats in the bark-ery, and the unique self-serve dog wash. The fee to use the wash takes away all of the hassles from washing a dog at home.

“I provide the tub, the shampoo, conditioners, dryers, combs, towels everything and you don’t have to worry about cleaning up because I go in there and do that for you so it makes it really easy on the person bringing their dog in. You don’t have to worry about your bathroom at home smelling like wet dog or the hair in the drain or anything like that,” Baumgartner said.

The business is open from 1-5 p.m. and special times for grooming and washing can be made upon request.

