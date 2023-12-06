Shelley triple-double highlights big Husker win.

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Jaz Shelley became the first Husker in history to record a pair of triple-doubles in her career by producing 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to fuel Nebraska’s largest victory margin over a Division I team in the school record book with a 108-35 women’s basketball win over UNCW at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

Shelley, a graduate student from Moe, Australia, nearly notched a triple-double in the first half with eight points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to help Nebraska bolt to a 62-12 halftime lead. The Huskers (7-2), who scored 31 points in each of the first two quarters, tied the school record for most points in a first half, while holding the Seahawks (2-6) to the second-fewest points by an opponent in a first half in program history.

Shelley, who previously notched a Husker triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against North Carolina Central on Nov. 20, 2021, hit 5-of-10 three-pointers on the night to ignite the Huskers to a season-high 16 threes, tying for the second-most threes by a Husker squad in school history.

While Shelley stole the show, her historic performance came in less than 25 game minutes, as the Huskers produced a complete team effort.

Junior center Alexis Markowski notched her fourth straight double-double and fifth of the season with 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.

Freshman Natalie Potts continued her impressive play with 11 points and eight rebounds in just 21 minutes, as she came up just two boards short of her second double-double.

Fellow freshmen Logan Nissley and Jessica Petrie both notched career highs, as Nissley pumped in 18 points on four three-pointers while adding five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 20 minutes. Petrie added 11 points and four boards in front of her family who arrived at the arena from Australia shortly before tip-off.

Darian White (11) and Callin Hake (10) rounded out a group of seven Huskers who scored in double figures on the night, while all 10 available Huskers scored at least three points and grabbed at least one rebound.

For the game, Nebraska hit a season-high 58.1 percent (43-74) from the field as the Husker point total tied for the 10th-highest in school history. The Big Red knocked down a season-best 45.7 percent (16-35) of its threes, while hitting 6-of-10 free throws. Nebraska held a dominant 57-25 edge on the glass, holding the Seahawks without an offensive rebound in the first 20 minutes. The Huskers also won the turnover battle, 18-11.

Nebraska’s defense was solid, holding UNCW to just 23 percent (14-61) shooting for the game, including just 2-of-18 threes. Taylor Henderson and Kylah Silver, who were two of three Seahawks who entered the game averaging in double figures, managed led UNCW with nine points apiece.

Nebraska opens Big Ten play on the road Saturday, Dec. 9 as NU battles Michigan State in East Lansing at 1 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and radio coverage will be provided by the Huskers Radio Network.

