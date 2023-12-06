Tax Increment Financing and workforce housing common themes at North Platte City Council meeting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The controversial topic of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) was a common theme of Tuesday evenings’ North Platte City Council meeting, as the attempt to further address the housing shortage in Lincoln County continues.

From the Mulligan Meadows to Victory Village, progress is being made on the housing crisis in the North Platte region. However, with projects such as Sustainable Beef and the Hershey Rail Park more likely coming, the need for workforce housing is one that cannot be ignored, according to Ward Two Councilman, Ty Lucas.

”I don’t think people realize how expensive and time-consuming it is to look at the feasibility of a project from hiring consultants to engineers and all of that, so I think it is important to help these guys have this land designated so that they know TIF is an option,” Councilman Lucas said during the meeting.

Councilman Lucas addressed that some progress has been made in the housing crisis, but not when it relates directly to workforce housing. ”I mean, we’ve done a lot to help multi-family housing, we’ve done a lot to help get some things going to interest local developers but today we have zero solutions on the table for any housing for anybody at our median income can afford let alone anybody below that. We do not have any solutions, and we need to have solutions and I think we need to throw the kitchen sink at this stuff because we are going to have a real problem in front of us if we do not take this stuff pretty seriously,” Councilman Lucas concluded.

North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation President and CEO, Gary Person, said that without incentives like TIF, the North Platte Area would not be experiencing the growth currently taking place. “To the TIF critics, I’d ask you to look at what is happening right now, 2023 shattered all North Platte construction permit records, tripled the all-time record set back in 2013, and crossed the 300 million thresholds in the month of November and we have 2.3 billion dollars of emerging new projects either moving forward or in the advance planning stage,” he said.

Blighted designations and related measures were referred to the City of North Platte Planning Commission, the group will take-up the conversation at its meeting at the end of this month.

