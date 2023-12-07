Alliance High School placed under lockdown following report of gun

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Alliance High School went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student brought a gun to school, according to police.

According to information released by the Alliance Police Department, an Alliance High School administrator was notified around 1:30 p.m. that a student had a firearm in their backpack. The school was immediately placed into lockdown and law enforcement was contacted. Police said the firearm was located, and the student was detained without incident.

Following the first lockdown, the school was in the process of being released when a second suspect with a potential gun was identified. The school was placed into a second lockdown. No gun was found during this incident and school resumed as normal.

The Alliance Police Department responded along with Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

