Alliance High School placed under lockdown following report of gun

A lockdown takes place at Alliance High School.
A lockdown takes place at Alliance High School.(Travis Morris)
By Lauren Weidenhamer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Alliance High School went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student brought a gun to school, according to police.

According to information released by the Alliance Police Department, an Alliance High School administrator was notified around 1:30 p.m. that a student had a firearm in their backpack. The school was immediately placed into lockdown and law enforcement was contacted. Police said the firearm was located, and the student was detained without incident.

Following the first lockdown, the school was in the process of being released when a second suspect with a potential gun was identified. The school was placed into a second lockdown. No gun was found during this incident and school resumed as normal.

The Alliance Police Department responded along with Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Jason Haynes is charged with first-degree assault following an incident in Wood River on...
Suspect accused of hitting man over 40 times at a Wood River home
The City of North Platte has issued a snow alert.
North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets during a recent winter storm

Latest News

The News 2 parking lot was the sight of Pawsitive Partners pet food drive to help families...
Pawsitive Partners hosts 10th annual pet food drive
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-7-2023
Major warmup through mid-week; staying dry
Gov. Pillen, White House order flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day