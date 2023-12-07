Chase County grad named GPAC Player of the Week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Chase County graduate Mallie McNair was named the GPAC Player of the Week this week, according to an article posted by Briar Cliff University Athletics.

The Greater Nebraska native led the Chargers of Briar Cliff University to road wins against cross-town rivals Morningside and Mount Marty. McNair, a sophomore from Imperial, Nebraska, averaged 21 points a game last week and shot 53% from the field and 46% from three.

Against Morningside, she scored 21 points and dished out four assists in the contest. She knocked down three triples in the contest en route to an 84-69 victory. Against Mount Marty, she scored 21 points, shooting eight-for-12 from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

On the season she is averaging 17.3 points per game on 42%/38%/83% shooting splits. The Chargers will be in action tomorrow night, as they welcome in #2 Dordt. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

