Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting...
A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.

The deputy was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the federal agent was accused of acting inappropriately toward at least one woman on board the flight, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the person said. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The incident was first reported by NBC.

The U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously and it’s cooperating with the investigation by UK law enforcement.

“The alleged actions of the employees do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Jason Haynes is charged with first-degree assault following an incident in Wood River on...
Suspect accused of hitting man over 40 times at a Wood River home
The City of North Platte has issued a snow alert.
North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets during a recent winter storm

Latest News

Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former...
A narrowing Republican presidential field will debate with just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-7-2023
Major warmup through mid-week; staying dry
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids, July 15,...
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to killing mother
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation celebrated the opening of a new dog...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony