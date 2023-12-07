Director recalls what it took to create Huskers ‘Day by Day’ documentary series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Many fans of the Husker football program remember the glory days of the 1990s, when Nebraska took home its first National Championship under Coach Tom Osborne.

This time in history for the Big Red has been a source of inspiration for director Justin LePera as he embarked on a several year project created the “Day by Day” documentary series.

Part one “Day by Day: The Rise” debuted in August, and on Friday part two “Day by Day: The Dynasty” will make its first appearance in Marcus Theatres in Lincoln, Omaha and Bellevue.

Part one recalls Nebraska’s appointment of Osborne in 1973, as the fabled program looked to recapture a coveted national championship following repeat titles in 1970 and 1971. Ultimately, it would take 21 years before the Huskers would reach the goal that the fans, the team, the state of Nebraska, and Coach Osborne lived and breathed.

This second movie takes a closer look at what happened following Coach Osborne’s first national championship in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1995 against the University of Miami.

The movie focuses on the significant struggles brewing off the field. Crippled by controversy and dropped to their knees with tragedy, the Nebraska Football program defied all odds by winning three National Championships in four years, between 1994 and 1997.

Director Justin LePera said he was always thought it would be a fascinating story because Coach Osborne was such a great leader and really stands out amongst coaches, not only as a great coach but for his character off the field, and how he presented himself.

He said he had such a strong moral compass and values, but had to deal with the challenges that came with the program off the field.

“I thought it would just be a great story to tell,” he said. ”It’s one of those great sports stories because a lot of people remember the greatness of Nebraska, but they don’t remember sometimes the adversity that they actually had to go overcome to get to that greatness.”

LePera was able to make this project possible with the help of many people, but especially knowing former Husker Josh Davis, who is also one of the producers for the film. Davis played with Mark Brungardt, who is also another producer of the film.

Those three came together to get this story going.

Having someone with the program he said built a greater trust that this story would be done well. It led to greater access with Coach Osborne, the university, former players and more.

LePera also praised HuskerVision as well as different news sources in helping them get footage to be able to tell this story.

“This has has been a big project,” he said. “It originally started out as supposed to be one movie and quickly realized to tell the story accurately, you really had to make it two movies because there was really two story arcs that happened.”

He said there was the story of getting there to the top and then the story of maintaining it and keeping on with the legacy.

“I’m really happy with the reception of the first film,” LePera said. “If you liked the first one, you are going to love the second one.”

He said it’s his favorite of the two parts because of the characters that will come into play.

When asked what it was like to work with Coach Osborne, he said he’s been amazing through this whole process and incredible to interview.

LePera wanted to do Osborne’s interview in the east stadium and it was January, so they had to bring in several space heaters, which weren’t really helping. He said they went for four hours and he didn’t flinch. LePera would ask if Osborne if he wanted to take a break but he was always like “I’m good” and kept going while just shivering answering questions.

“One of the toughest guys I’ve ever met, on top of just being an incredible individual,” he said.

You can catch the Dec. 8 screenings at these Marcus Theatres:

Marcus Lincoln Grand - Lincoln, NE

Marcus Twin Creek - Bellevue, NE

Marcus Majestic - Omaha, NE

Marcus Village Pointe - Omaha, NE

It’s also available for digital pre-order on AppleTV ahead of the Dec. 15 digital release on both Apple TV and Prime Video.

