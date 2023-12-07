Economic growth continues in the North Platte area

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From Wild West Legend Buffalo Bill Cody to being the home of Bailey Yard, the world’s largest rail yard, North Platte has made its mark in a number of ways for decades.

One official believes that Sustainable Beef, LLC North Platte’s soon-to-be state-of-the-art meat packing plant has the capability to rise to the level of the famed things in the area.

In November, Gary Person, the President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, served as one of the speakers at the National Association of Rural Economic Development Professionals annual meeting, highlighting Sustainable Beef.

“They had reached out and wanted to know if I would participate and tell the cool grassroots American story about Sustainable Beef. And, how the community came together, embraced it, walked it through the process of getting approved, and so forth, and some of the details of how that story came to be and emerge. It’s a story that never wears out,” Person said.

Person stressed that the Sustainable Beef story is not just catching the attention of those in the economic development game but also developers as well.

”When you have a Sustainable Beef story to give you almost two years from the time that they broke ground to the time that operations start, they give you time to get everything in place so then when you reach out to housing developers they know that is very real and the same with retail and everything else looking at coming to North Platte,” Person said.

Once fully operational, Sustainable Beef is expected to have an economic impact of $1.2 billion annually.

