Elementary teacher, mom of 3, diagnosed with lupus is graduating from residency program

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi...
Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi Teacher Residency program on Friday – all while juggling being a mom of three, being an elementary school teacher, and battling lupus.(William H. Kelly III/JSU)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (Gray News) – A teacher in Mississippi is proving that Super Woman might be real.

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi Teacher Residency program on Friday – all while juggling being a mom of three, being an elementary school teacher, and battling lupus.

Stewart currently teaches elementary students in Jackson Public Schools and was diagnosed with lupus in May 2022.

JSU said Stewart enrolled in the residency program in March, and she is graduating Friday.

Even more impressive? She is graduating with a 3.9 GPA and has been inducted into the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

Stewart told JSU that the journey was “rigorous,” often battling lupus flare-ups that left her fatigued and in chronic pain.

But she credits her strong faith, family, friends, and coworkers with helping her pursue her dreams.

“I know when to throw in the towel, but sometimes it’s not about throwing in that towel. Take that towel and wipe these tears with it because I cry and all that kind of stuff sometimes, but with that being said, I can say I did it,” Stewart told JSU.

Prior to attending JSU, Stewart graduated from Tougaloo College in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in childhood development. She also holds two associate degrees in early childhood and in childhood development.

