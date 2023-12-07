Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to killing mother

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids, July 15,...
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids, July 15, 2015, in south London. The former NFL player has been arrested in southern California nearly a month after the body of his 73-year-old mother was found behind her suburban Chicago home. San Diego County Jail records show Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, that Brown, 35, was booked into the facility Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10, following a “fugitive arrest.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Former NFL Player Sergio Brown pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the September death of his mother.

The body of his mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, was discovered Sept. 16 near a creek in Maywood, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the woman died from blunt force trauma, determined that she had been injured during an assault and ruled her death a homicide.

Brown, 35, and his mother lived together in Maywood.

Brown was arrested in San Diego on Oct. 10 after being deported from Mexico and extradited to Maywood two weeks later. He admitted going to Mexico with his mother’s belongings, and prosecutors said he was using his mother’s credit card in Mexico in the days after her death.

Prosecutors say investigators found similarities between DNA samples from under Myrtle Brown’s fingernails and a toothbrush in Sergio Brown’s bedroom. But public defender Robert Fox has refuted that statement, saying no one witnessed the crime.

“There’s no direct evidence. It’s all circumstantial,” Fox said in court at a detention hearing for Brown in October.

Brown played football at Proviso East High School before his collegiate career at Notre Dame and professionally with the Patriots, Jaguars, Colts and Bills.

He is next due in court Jan. 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Jason Haynes is charged with first-degree assault following an incident in Wood River on...
Suspect accused of hitting man over 40 times at a Wood River home
The City of North Platte has issued a snow alert.
North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets during a recent winter storm

Latest News

Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former...
A narrowing Republican presidential field will debate with just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-7-2023
Major warmup through mid-week; staying dry
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation celebrated the opening of a new dog...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony