Former Nebraska Baseball standout Alex Gordon to be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former University of Nebraska baseball standout Alex Gordon is one of the dozen inductees to the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

After earning freshman All-America honors in 2003, Gordon was honored as a first-team All-American in both 2004 and 2005. He was the consensus national player of the year while winning the Golden Spikes, Brooks Wallace, Dick Howser, and the ABCA National Player of the Year Awards. In addition to his accolades at the national level, Gordon was the two-time District Player of the Year and two-time Big 12 Player of the Year. A third baseman with the Huskers, Gordon led the Big Red to a school-record 57 victories in 2005, when Nebraska captured its first College World Series victory. A career .355 hitter in three seasons at Nebraska, Gordon finished his NU career in the top 10 of eight offensive categories, as he was third in total bases (447), fourth in home runs (44), runs batted in (189) and doubles (53), eighth in runs (188), ninth in hits (249) and slugging percentage (.657) and 10th in triples (11), according to Huskers.com

A 2004 U.S. National Team member, Gordon was the No. 2 overall pick by the Kansas City Royals in the 2005 MLB Draft and was named Baseball America’s 2006 Minor League Player of the Year in his first professional season. The three-time All-Star spent all 14 years of his professional career with the Royals while being a key piece in Kansas City’s run to the 2015 World Series title. Gordon finished his MLB career as a .257 hitter with 357 doubles, 26 triples, 190 homers, 749 RBI and 867 runs scored in 1,753 career games played.

The College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is set to be inducted on February 15, 2024, at the College Baseball Hall of Fame Foundation’s Night of Champions event in Overland Park, Kansas. Click here to view the full 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

