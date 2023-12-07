Grand Island man arrested for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man whose stepdaughter is pregnant has been charged with sexual assault and incest.

Local4 is withholding the name of the suspect in order to protect the victim.

Court records show that during an interview Wednesday at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), the 12-year-old girl said she was assaulted 5-10 times in the last year by her 46-year-old step-father. A test at the CAC indicated the girl was pregnant.

The man is charged with first degree sexual assault on a child, third degree sexual assault on a child and incest, all felonies. The man is scheduled to be in Hall County Court Friday.

The max penalty for a conviction on first degree sexual assault on a child is life in prison.

