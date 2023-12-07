Huskers host NCAA Volleyball Regional, face Georgia Tech in Sweet 16

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is no stranger to playing in the NCAA Volleyball Regionals. However, the Huskers haven’t hosted a Sweet 16 match since 2016. The top-seeded Huskers welcome Georgia Tech on Thursday at the Devaney Center. The match is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start on ESPN2.

“I’m surprised the Governor hasn’t canceled everything tomorrow so everyone can watch this match,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said. “Our fans better be ready to blow off the roof.” Cook joked students might be waiting outside the Devaney Center as early as 6 a.m.

Nebraska enters the NCAA Regionals with a 30-1 record. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is 24-6 following wins over South Alabama and Florida in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech head coach Michelle Collier said she’s looking forward to experiencing a match in Lincoln. Collier describes her team as defensive-minded and scrappy. The Yellow Jackets are led by First Team All-ACC outside hitter Bianca Bertolino.

“We have a high level in our gym also,” Collier said.

Kentucky and Arkansas are the two other teams in the Lincoln Regional. The Wildcats and Razorbacks will play at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"I'm surprised the Governor hasn't canceled everything tomorrow so everyone can watch this match."@HuskerVB head coach John Cook on Nebraska's 1:00 p.m. Sweet 16 match vs. Georgia Tech.



Watch the #Huskers full presser: https://t.co/GY30FEuawY pic.twitter.com/jQWRLX2a22 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 6, 2023

Nebraska is hosting an NCAA Volleyball Regional for the first time in seven years. Sold-out crowds are expected both Thursday and Sunday.



Lexi Rodriguez: "I know Husker Nation will show up. They'll bring it."@HuskerVB @1011_News #Huskers pic.twitter.com/FVwPVWhmg3 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 6, 2023

here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.