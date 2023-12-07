‘I tried my best to save him’: Mom recalls chasing after 3-year-old before he was hit by car

Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.
Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother in Florida says she tried her best to save her 3-year-old son who was hit and killed by a car.

Cayden Denny died after he ran into a roadway and was struck by a car around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Melbourne Police Department said Cayden’s mother Cassie Becher had parked her vehicle with Cayden inside when the two returned home. When they got out of the vehicle, Cayden took off and ran into the street.

In a post shared on a GoFundMe page set up by Cayden’s grandmother, Becher said she chased her son, trying to stop him from running into the street.

They were both hit by an oncoming 2009 Honda Pilot.

“All I really know is that I tried my best to save him. It all happened very fast,” Becher wrote in the post. “My body is recovering but I’m not sure if my heart ever will. I am currently living my worst nightmare.”

According to the GoFundMe, Becher has a broken leg, and her tendons and ligaments were severely damaged.

A family friend set up a second GoFundMe page. Both pages are raising money to help pay for Cayden’s funeral costs, as well as his mother’s medical expenses as she heals.

“He was the coolest little boy and his family’s pride and joy,” family friend Kevin Presa said in a GoFundMe post. “They were a young family, just getting their lives as a family started out … This tragedy leaves a big hole in a lot of people’s hearts.”

Police said the collision is still under investigation, but officials said drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor. The driver was identified as a 56-year-old woman.

Cayden is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
A lockdown takes place at Alliance High School.
Alliance High School placed under lockdown following report of gun
The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near...
Two people dead after crash on I-80 near North Platte, NSP says
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Four candidates face off in fourth GOP presidential debate
Missouri authorities say Philip Person was arrested for attacking two employees at a Panda...
Man accused of attacking Panda Express workers over the quality of his food
Asian Davis, 33, of Sikeston, Mo., cradles her 8-month-old daughter Mira White during an...
Two babies infected with rare bacteria sometimes found in powdered infant formula
With help, Amelia Browell was able to fill the front of her fireplace with dozens of items on...
‘I wanted to help’: Girl donates toys to children’s hospital for 4th birthday in honor of sister
Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, according to...
Extremely rare leucistic alligator born at Gatorland