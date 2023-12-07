Jorgenson earns Big Ten Swimmer of the Week award

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Gena Jorgenson brought in the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week honor, the conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

With a trio of individual titles and a relay win, Jorgenson powered Nebraska to a big team win at the Hawkeye Invitational. The sophomore clocked a career-best 4:43.87 in the 500 freestyle to win the event, hitting an NCAA B standard and finishing almost five seconds before second place. That’s the fourth-fastest time in Nebraska school history.

She went on to win the 1,650 freestyle, posting an NCAA B cut time of 16:15.82 and finishing an entire 15 seconds before the next competitor. In the 400 IM, Jorgenson notched a third B standard with a 4:16.05 on her way to a third-place finish.

She added an A Final appearance in the 200 backstroke, placing sixth with a 2:00.14. In the relays, Jorgenson was a member of the winning 800 freestyle relay and the runner-up 400 medley relay.

This is Jorgenson’s first-career conference accolade and Nebraska’s second of the season. Beatrix Tanko was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Oct. 25.

Nebraska swimming and diving will return to competition on Jan. 27 for a dual with Illinois in Champaign, Ill. at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.