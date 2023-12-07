Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte

One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in North Platte on Thursday.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in North Platte on Thursday.

Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company was founded in Park City, Kansas in 1982 and to date, is staffed by more than 650 employees in 29 different locations in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, and, Nebraska.

Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company joined the North Platte Community in 1998. “That location was out on the west side of town in an old building and we had the opportunity later to move into the building just across the road and down the street from where we are now and we have outgrown that because of the growth of the business so it was time for a new facility we are looking forward to becoming more efficient and having more capacity,” said Bill Buckles, Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company President.

Buckles adds that the City of North Platte has been very business-friendly and accommodating in the construction process. ”We’re doing a small warehouse facility in Columbus, Ohio and the process is taking two years. You get into a community like North Platte that is business friendly they make it clear they want more jobs they want more business and they are a lot easier to work with. They help facilitate it to become a reality,” concluded Buckles.

Once the move to the new North Platte facility is complete, Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company will look to add an additional six to eight employees. Scottsbluff-based Paul Reed Construction is currently working on the project site and Cozad-based Paulsen’s will construct the building.

Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team

