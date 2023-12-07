North Platte Community College hosts annual Santa’s Workshop

By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A special visitor stopped by in North Platte on Tuesday night.

Santa and his friends at North Platte Community College hosted their annual Santa’s Workshop holiday event. This event is held once every year by NPCC student life and recently members of the women’s basketball team.

Children could decorate cookies and ornaments, play reindeer ring toss and getting a chance to write a letter to Santa and meet with him all for free.

Lauren Coleman is an assistant coach for NPCC Women’s basketball team and said for her team giving back is what makes her and NPCC proud of their student-athletes.

“It’s huge, I think giving back to the community is a huge part of what we do. Yes, our kids are student-athletes, and yes they are basketball players they train and do all of that stuff but at the end of the day we do serve our community. It’s huge to us and to be able to give back on a night like this I’m very proud of them for doing so,” Coleman said.

