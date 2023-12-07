REACHing One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bodenus and flexible seating

Ms. Bodenus and her 4th grade class thank the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat...
Ms. Bodenus and her 4th grade class thank the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs for the surprise of a REACH Grant on Thursday.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 7, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs surprised Ms. Kaila Bodenus with a REACH Grant to help make her learning environment in the classroom more enjoyable.

“I would like to purchase some flexible seating, I found this lounge chaser that I would like to purchase it allows the kids to sit comfortably in the classroom and being able to wiggle and move as they please,” Bodenus said.

Bodenus got the idea to purchase flexible seating after getting the chance to experience some flexible seating herself.

“We had a ‘Get Your Teach-on’ presentation and some of us teachers got to sit in the high school and they had a whole bunch of flexible seating and I thought how great that would be in my classroom. As adults, we like to be comfortable during our presentations and why would expect kids not to be comfortable when they are sitting all day at school learning,” she said.

