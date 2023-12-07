Sage Salon & Studio opens in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sage Salon & Studio, located at 1717 E. 4th St, hosted an open house on Thursday, November 30th.

The owner from Stapleton, Alexandra Cox, said she wanted to contribute to the community she has been a part of her entire life.

“I thought if I don’t do it now then I never will. With all of the new businesses coming to North Platte, I really wanted to be a part of that.” Cox said.

Sage Salon & Studio has been recognized by the chamber as an official member. The salon offers men’s, women’s and children’s haircuts, as well as hair color, smoothing treatments, pedicures, boutique clothing and retail hair products. Cox also wanted to mention that acrylic services are not offered at the salon.

“As of now, it’s just me working. Sage Salon is open by appointment only right now, sometimes I am at the studio to welcome any walk-ins.” Cox said.

Cox wants to stress the importance of having an environment that is comfortable for the whole family. She only takes one appointment at a time to focus solely on what each customer needs.

