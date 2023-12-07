Tagged Nebraska cougar killed outside Minneapolis

A marked Nebraska cougar was found dead roadside in Minnesota on Wednesday morning.
A marked Nebraska cougar was found dead roadside in Minnesota on Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WOWT) - A tagged cougar from Nebraska was killed in Minnesota on Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the Nebraska DNR is in possession of a cougar that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 394 just outside of Minneapolis.

The cougar, a two-year-old male, was confirmed to be tagged by the Nebraska Game and Parks Department in the northwest part of the state.

The cougar will be transported to DNR Wildlife Research where it will undergo a necropsy.

