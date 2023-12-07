Top-seeded Huskers sweep Georgia Tech, advance to Elite 8

Head Coach John Cook, OH Ally Batenhorst, and MB Andi Jackson's NCAA Volleyball Regional Semifinal Post-Match Press Conference (12/7/23)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team swept Georgia Tech in front of a rowdy, sold-out crowd at the Devaney Center on Thursday afternoon.

The Huskers dominated the 5th-seeded Yellow Jackets, 25-11, 25-16, 25-21). John Cook’s team improves to 31-1 while advancing to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers will play the winner of Arkansas and Kentucky on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Merritt Beason recorded a team-best 11 kills against Georgia Tech. Beason hit .435 while adding eight digs. Ally Batenhorst had 10 kills for the Huskers, who are one win away from the Final Four.

Nebraska held Georgia Tech to a .019 hitting percentage.

FULL VIDEO: Georgia Tech NCAA Volleyball Regional Semifinal Post-Match Press Conference (12/7/23)

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
A lockdown takes place at Alliance High School.
Alliance High School placed under lockdown following report of gun
The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near...
Two people dead after crash on I-80 near North Platte, NSP says
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Grand Island man arrested for sexually assaulting stepdaughter
One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
From writing letters to Santa to horse carriage rides, the NPCC Santa Workshop had something...
North Platte Community College hosts annual Santa’s Workshop
KNOP HOURLY
Warm midweek before temperatures cool off over the weekend
Gary Person
Economic growth continues in the North Platte area