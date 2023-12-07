Top-seeded Huskers sweep Georgia Tech, advance to Elite 8

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team swept Georgia Tech in front of a rowdy, sold-out crowd at the Devaney Center on Thursday afternoon.

The Huskers dominated the 5th-seeded Yellow Jackets, 25-11, 25-16, 25-21). John Cook’s team improves to 31-1 while advancing to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers will play the winner of Arkansas and Kentucky on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Merritt Beason recorded a team-best 11 kills against Georgia Tech. Beason hit .435 while adding eight digs. Ally Batenhorst had 10 kills for the Huskers, who are one win away from the Final Four.

Nebraska held Georgia Tech to a .019 hitting percentage.

FINAL: Nebraska 3, Georgia Tech 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-21).



The #Huskers advance to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament behind a dominating performance at the Devaney Center.



