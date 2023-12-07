Two Lopers named All-American

Graduate right side Jaden Ferguson and redshirt sophomore setter Peyton Neff have been named...
Graduate right side Jaden Ferguson and redshirt sophomore setter Peyton Neff have been named 2023 honorable mention All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).(Lopers.com)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release Lopers.com) - Graduate right side Jaden Ferguson and redshirt sophomore setter Peyton Neff have been named 2023 honorable mention All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

A panel of head coaches from around the country selects the squad. A player first must be named all-region to be up for All-American status. Neff (North Platte) was first-team All-Central this fall with Ferguson (Lincoln SW) receiving honorable mention accolades.

Ferguson and Neff are the 30th and 31st All-Americans in UNK volleyball history. This is Neff’s first such honor while Ferguson was a third-team pick in 2022 playing for Northwest Missouri.

In the recently completed season, Ferguson led the Lopers in kills (328), was tied for the lead in service aces (35), ranked third in both kills per set (2.83) and blocks (75) and posted a .944 serve receiving percentage. Reaching the 1,000 career kill mark, she also hit .273, averaged 3.03 digs per set had 10 double doubles.

Neff had the same number of double doubles while directing an offense that hit .264 and averaged 14.2 kps. In her second year as a starter, she came in at 11.4 assists, 2.4 digs, 0.8 kills, 0.6 blocks and 0.3 aces per set. Hitting a team-best .308, Neff was the only Loper to appear in all 117 sets and is now up to 2,666 career assists.

UNK went 29-6 (16-4 MIAA), reaching the NCAA Tournament for a 24th consecutive year and posting a perfect 12-0 home record.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
A lockdown takes place at Alliance High School.
Alliance High School placed under lockdown following report of gun
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Husker Volleyball
Huskers collect AVCA All-Region Awards
Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team

Latest News

Gary Person
Economic growth continues in the North Platte area
Economic growth continues in the North Platte Region
Economic growth continues in the North Platte Region
Interview with former Nebraska Football Coach Tom Osborne for the "Day by Day" documentary.
Director recalls what it took to create Huskers ‘Day by Day’ documentary series
The News 2 parking lot was the sight of the North Platte Pet Food Pantry pet food drive to...
North Platte Pet Food Pantry hosts 10th annual pet food drive
Pawsitive Partners held their 10th annual pet food drive on Wednesday in News 2′s parking lot.
Pawsitive Partners hosts 10th annual pet food drive