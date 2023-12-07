Two Lopers named All-American

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release Lopers.com) - Graduate right side Jaden Ferguson and redshirt sophomore setter Peyton Neff have been named 2023 honorable mention All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

A panel of head coaches from around the country selects the squad. A player first must be named all-region to be up for All-American status. Neff (North Platte) was first-team All-Central this fall with Ferguson (Lincoln SW) receiving honorable mention accolades.

Ferguson and Neff are the 30th and 31st All-Americans in UNK volleyball history. This is Neff’s first such honor while Ferguson was a third-team pick in 2022 playing for Northwest Missouri.

In the recently completed season, Ferguson led the Lopers in kills (328), was tied for the lead in service aces (35), ranked third in both kills per set (2.83) and blocks (75) and posted a .944 serve receiving percentage. Reaching the 1,000 career kill mark, she also hit .273, averaged 3.03 digs per set had 10 double doubles.

Neff had the same number of double doubles while directing an offense that hit .264 and averaged 14.2 kps. In her second year as a starter, she came in at 11.4 assists, 2.4 digs, 0.8 kills, 0.6 blocks and 0.3 aces per set. Hitting a team-best .308, Neff was the only Loper to appear in all 117 sets and is now up to 2,666 career assists.

UNK went 29-6 (16-4 MIAA), reaching the NCAA Tournament for a 24th consecutive year and posting a perfect 12-0 home record.

