$13.7 million dollar housing project set to break ground in North Platte in late 2024

An outline of where a new housing project will be built on the corners of Brian and Lewis in...
An outline of where a new housing project will be built on the corners of Brian and Lewis in North Platte. The pink square shows precisely where the property will be built(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Connection Homeless Shelter in North Platte is already in the process of a brand new project.

A new supportive housing complex will be built on the corner of Francis and Bryan Streets, where the streets end on the east side. The project is estimated to cost just under $14 million and will have 40 apartment-like units built for individuals and families that are struggling as a way to better the community.

Executive director of The Connection, Ashley Lewis, said this new complex will give people the opportunity to help themselves and their families.

“It will be supportive housing so there are going to be services that will be offered to help improve tendency, life skills and make sure they have the stability to keep the apartment and to maintain it to a point that is acceptable,” Lewis said.

The project will break ground in the fall of 2024 and is expected to be completed between 2026 and 2027.

“A lot of people have questions and there are always concerns. When we consider the population that we will be housing, it’s a benefit for our community. We are stronger the more we build each other up and this is an opportunity to address those concerns that people have with certain populations and people and trying to improve their quality of life,” Lewis said

