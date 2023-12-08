Annual Kids Fest held in Downtown North Platte’s Canteen District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte’s Historic Canteen District kicked off the Christmas season last week by unveiling a Christmas Tree that stands over 20 feet tall, along with an adjoining tree lighting ceremony while displaying new holiday decorations throughout the downtown community.

The holiday fun continued Thursday evening with the annual Kid’s Fest, complete with cookie decorating, ornament making, plenty of kids’ games, coloring, horse-drawn carriage rides, letters to Santa, and the opportunity for pictures with the big man himself.

Dozens, if not hundreds, participated in the family fun, most of which was at no cost. Event Chair, Lori Bergman, was especially thankful for the cooperative weather. ”It’s so fun you can look at our lights down here, we have our new Christmas Tree and we have our snow globe that you can get inside and get your picture taken and what a beautiful night to walk around downtown,” said Bergman.

The holiday fun continues in the Canteen District each Thursday leading up to Christmas.

Next Thursday is the annual Ladies Night Out and on Thursday, December 21 is the annual Parade of Lights.

