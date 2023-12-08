Elwood woman convicted in murder-for-hire case

Valerie Miller will be sentenced for attempted murder.
Valerie Miller will be sentenced for attempted murder.(Dawson County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - An Elwood woman who wanted her ex’s girlfriend killed was convicted of attempted murder.

KRVN radio reports that 41-year-old Valerie Miller pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted first degree murder. A separate attempted murder charge was dropped in a plea bargain. Miller is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 12, 2024 in Dawson County District Court. The max penalty for attempted first degree murder is 50 years in prison.

Court records indicate she made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol. The two had been in contact on a social media app, court documents said, as Miller was looking for someone to buy her a gun, but was unaware the individual was an undercover trooper.

Those documents show the pair had planned and then met in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Lexington. During that conversation, agents said Miller asked if the undercover agent could purchase a gun for her, specifically a revolver.

During that same conversation, court documents said Miller stated she wanted several individuals “not living.” When asked who that was, Miller stated that it was her ex-husband’s girlfriend, the girlfriend’s three young children, as well as the girlfriend’s adult son.

The undercover agent explained that it would cost Miller $1,000 per person. Court documents go on to outline how Miller gave the agent details about the home where all the people were living and described hours that would work to go inside.

The conversation would continue, with the undercover agent suggesting that having the children murdered as well was probably not in Miller’s best interest as they “posed no threat to her.”

According to the court records, Miller ultimately agreed with the agent and they allegedly made a deal that he would only carry out two murders, on her ex-husband’s girlfriend and the girlfriend’s adult son, for a total of $2,000.

The agent asked for a down payment to which Miller responded she had no extra money and she would pay them at the end of the week, the investigator states in the affidavit.

Miller then left the parking lot and was arrested shortly thereafter by the state patrol.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
Ms. Bodenus and her 4th grade class thank the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat...
REACHing One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bodenus and flexible seating
A marked Nebraska cougar was found dead roadside in Minnesota on Wednesday morning.
Tagged Nebraska cougar killed outside Minneapolis
Alexandra Cox created Sage Salon and Studio to offer a new kind of experience for her customers.
Sage Salon & Studio opens in North Platte
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

Latest News

North Platte Water Department completes chlorination mandate
'Elves' at the North Platte Community Playhouse greet families who participated in the annual...
Annual Kids Fest held in Downtown North Platte’s Canteen District
One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
KNOP Hourly
Temperatures cooling off over the weekend, returning to average conditions by next week