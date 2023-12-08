Elwood woman convicted in murder-for-hire case

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - An Elwood woman who wanted her ex’s girlfriend killed was convicted of attempted murder.

KRVN radio reports that 41-year-old Valerie Miller pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted first degree murder. A separate attempted murder charge was dropped in a plea bargain. Miller is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 12, 2024 in Dawson County District Court. The max penalty for attempted first degree murder is 50 years in prison.

Court records indicate she made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol. The two had been in contact on a social media app, court documents said, as Miller was looking for someone to buy her a gun, but was unaware the individual was an undercover trooper.

Those documents show the pair had planned and then met in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Lexington. During that conversation, agents said Miller asked if the undercover agent could purchase a gun for her, specifically a revolver.

During that same conversation, court documents said Miller stated she wanted several individuals “not living.” When asked who that was, Miller stated that it was her ex-husband’s girlfriend, the girlfriend’s three young children, as well as the girlfriend’s adult son.

The undercover agent explained that it would cost Miller $1,000 per person. Court documents go on to outline how Miller gave the agent details about the home where all the people were living and described hours that would work to go inside.

The conversation would continue, with the undercover agent suggesting that having the children murdered as well was probably not in Miller’s best interest as they “posed no threat to her.”

According to the court records, Miller ultimately agreed with the agent and they allegedly made a deal that he would only carry out two murders, on her ex-husband’s girlfriend and the girlfriend’s adult son, for a total of $2,000.

The agent asked for a down payment to which Miller responded she had no extra money and she would pay them at the end of the week, the investigator states in the affidavit.

Miller then left the parking lot and was arrested shortly thereafter by the state patrol.

