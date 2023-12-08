Maxwell girls basketball hold off St. Pat’s late in win
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats girls basketball team visited the St. Pat’s Irish on Thursday night.
The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter with a double digit lead and help off a late surge from Irish to clinch the victory.
Maxwell won 38-31.
The Wildcats were led by Madelyn Flock with 11 points and Jenna Miller with 10 points.
Maxwell improved to 2-2 on the season, while St. Pat’s dropped to 1-3 this year.
Next up for the Irish, they visit Hershey on Saturday. Then, the Wildcats travel to Brady on Tuesday.
