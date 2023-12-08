Maxwell girls basketball hold off St. Pat’s late in win

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats girls basketball team visited the St. Pat’s Irish on Thursday night.

The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter with a double digit lead and help off a late surge from Irish to clinch the victory.

Maxwell won 38-31.

The Wildcats were led by Madelyn Flock with 11 points and Jenna Miller with 10 points.

Maxwell improved to 2-2 on the season, while St. Pat’s dropped to 1-3 this year.

Next up for the Irish, they visit Hershey on Saturday. Then, the Wildcats travel to Brady on Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.