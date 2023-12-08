Maxwell girls basketball hold off St. Pat’s late in win

Wildcats hold off late surge from Irish to nab win
By Marko Jerkovic
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats girls basketball team visited the St. Pat’s Irish on Thursday night.

The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter with a double digit lead and help off a late surge from Irish to clinch the victory.

Maxwell won 38-31.

The Wildcats were led by Madelyn Flock with 11 points and Jenna Miller with 10 points.

Maxwell improved to 2-2 on the season, while St. Pat’s dropped to 1-3 this year.

Next up for the Irish, they visit Hershey on Saturday. Then, the Wildcats travel to Brady on Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
A marked Nebraska cougar was found dead roadside in Minnesota on Wednesday morning.
Tagged Nebraska cougar killed outside Minneapolis
Ms. Bodenus and her 4th grade class thank the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat...
REACHing One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bodenus and flexible seating

Latest News

Senior St. Pat's Irish boys basketball player Sam Troshynski scoring on a fast break in a game...
St. Pat’s boys basketball blow out Maxwell
Mallie McNair
Chase County grad named GPAC Player of the Week
Wildcats hold off late surge from Irish to nab win
Maxwell vs St. Pat's girls basketball highlights
Irish blow out Wildcats to stay undefeated
Maxwell vs St. Pat's boys basketball highlights