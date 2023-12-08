North Platte Water Department completes chlorination mandate

By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte Water Department has successfully completed the 30 days of chlorination mandated by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. However, residual amounts of chlorine will remain in the water until dissipated, according to a press release from the City of North Platte.

Although the 30-day requirement has been completed, North Platte officials are cautioning that full chlorination can not be ruled out and could be necessary. The City of North Platte previously stated that the goal of the North Platte Water Department is to provide customers with clean and safe drinking water while avoiding mandatory full-time chlorination of water systems.

Questions and concerns should be directed to the City of North Platte Water Department at 308-535-6740, extension 6.

