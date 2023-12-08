St. Pat’s boys basketball blow out Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish boys basketball team welcomed the Maxwell Wildcats on Thursday night.

The Irish commanding the game from the start, lead by 40 at the half, 49-9.

St. Pat’s won big over Maxwell, 74-22.

The leading scorer for the Irish was senior Brecken Erickson with 17, while Szymon Romanowski added 13. Seven players had more than five points for St. Pat’s, who as a team outscored the Wildcats with their first quarter total alone.

The Irish stay undefeated on the season and improve to 4-0, while Maxwell falls to 0-4 on the year.

Next up for the Irish, they visit Hershey on Saturday. Then, the Wildcats host Paxton next Saturday.

