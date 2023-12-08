St. Pat’s boys basketball blow out Maxwell

Irish blow out Wildcats to stay undefeated
By Marko Jerkovic
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish boys basketball team welcomed the Maxwell Wildcats on Thursday night.

The Irish commanding the game from the start, lead by 40 at the half, 49-9.

St. Pat’s won big over Maxwell, 74-22.

The leading scorer for the Irish was senior Brecken Erickson with 17, while Szymon Romanowski added 13. Seven players had more than five points for St. Pat’s, who as a team outscored the Wildcats with their first quarter total alone.

The Irish stay undefeated on the season and improve to 4-0, while Maxwell falls to 0-4 on the year.

Next up for the Irish, they visit Hershey on Saturday. Then, the Wildcats host Paxton next Saturday.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
A marked Nebraska cougar was found dead roadside in Minnesota on Wednesday morning.
Tagged Nebraska cougar killed outside Minneapolis
Ms. Bodenus and her 4th grade class thank the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat...
REACHing One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bodenus and flexible seating

Latest News

Sophomore Maxwell Wildcats girls basketball player Madelyn Flock driving to the basket in a...
Maxwell girls basketball hold off St. Pat’s late in win
Mallie McNair
Chase County grad named GPAC Player of the Week
Wildcats hold off late surge from Irish to nab win
Maxwell vs St. Pat's girls basketball highlights
Irish blow out Wildcats to stay undefeated
Maxwell vs St. Pat's boys basketball highlights