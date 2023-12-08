Stolen firearm recovered, former Dundy County Sheriff arrested

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the former Dundy County Sheriff as part of an investigation into firearms missing from the sheriff’s office.

An inventory conducted by the sheriff’s office identified that four department-owned handguns were missing. This morning, NSP investigators served a search warrant at the residence of 42-year-old Clinton Smith of Benkelman, and located one of the four missing firearms.

Smith was arrested for theft by unlawful taking and possession of a stolen firearm. He was lodged in Dundy County Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously at NebraskaCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 800-422-1494.

