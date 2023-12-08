Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island

Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader. (Source: KHOU/FAMILY PHOTOS/VIDEOS/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EDNA, Texas (KHOU) - In a small Texas town, Jacquelin Medina said she is grieving the loss of her only child, Lizbeth, who was only 16 years old. Up until last year, Lizbeth Medina lived in Grand Island.

“The most horrible way a mother could find her child,” Medina said. “She was murdered in cold blood. It should have been a great day because she was involved in the Christmas parade. She was going to be with the cheer squad.”

But on Tuesday, Lizbeth Medina never made it to that parade.

Her mother said she came home to their apartment, only to find her daughter dead.

“I lost it. She was my world, my everything. Everywhere, everything I do was for her,” Medina said.

According to Edna police, officers along with the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers said they are investigating what they believe to be a capital murder case.

Police are sharing limited details on what happened.

“Someone dared to go in and just rip my daughter away from me. It just kills me,” Medina said.

Medina said she feels broken.

“I just want answers to why they would do this to an amazing little girl who would never hurt anyone, wouldn’t dare to hurt anyone,” she said.

Medina said she’s praying for justice for her little girl.

Lizbeth’s aunt Ana Medina has set up a GoFundMe page for niece’s family. In the post, she writes, “...on the evening of December 5th, 2023 my nieces life was tragically taken from us at the young age of 16 years old, she was a student and cheerleader at Edna High school she was loved by many but most importantly she is loved and will be missed by the family. She was born and raised in Grand Island NE and had only been living in Edna, TX for a year.”

