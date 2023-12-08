Umanmielen, Lenhardt earn freshman All-American honors

Memorial Stadium
Memorial Stadium(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A pair of Nebraska defensive standouts have earned freshman All-America honors for their play during the 2023 season.

Linebacker Princewill Umanmielen was selected as a second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic. In addition, defensive end Cameron Lenhardt was an honorable-mention freshman All-American choice by the College Football Network.

Umanmielen was one of three Big Ten players named to The Athletic’s freshman All-American team. The Austin, Texas, native finished his first year at Nebraska with 22 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. He capped his 2023 season with five tackles, including a tackle for loss against Iowa.

Lenhardt was a force up front for a Husker defense that ranked among the nation’s leaders in run defense. Lenhardt had 16 tackles in his rookie campaign, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. Lenhardt was one of five Big Ten freshmen to earn recognition from the College Football Network.

