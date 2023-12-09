Athlete of the Week: Emma Hall

KNOP's Athlete of the Week is senior Hershey Panthers girls basketball player Emma Hall
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Hershey Panthers girls basketball player Emma Hall.

Hall is leading the Panthers with 13 points per game this season.

“I always try to be locked in every practice, every game, right when I step in the gym I get my mind set on practice what I want to work on everyday when I’m in the gym,” Hall said.

Hall is a multi-sport athlete, she’s committed to McCook Community College to play volleyball next year. However, she’s still focused on how she can help herself and her team succeed this basketball season.

“My teammates can count on me as being a leader, before basketball started, I called everyone and told them we need to get in the gym, work on things before the season starts, get in shape before the season starts, and every Sunday you can find us in here shooting and scrimmaging,” Hall said.

Despite losing a couple key seniors from last season’s squad, Hall still has high expectations for her team.

“Its going to be a long year, because we have a lot of away games, but I’m hoping that we have a winning record, win our conference tournament and make it to state,” Hall said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
An outline of where a new housing project will be built on the corners of Brian and Lewis in...
$13.7 million dollar housing project set to break ground in North Platte in late 2024
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island
Ms. Bodenus and her 4th grade class thank the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat...
REACHing One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bodenus and flexible seating
Alexandra Cox created Sage Salon and Studio to offer a new kind of experience for her customers.
Sage Salon & Studio opens in North Platte

Latest News

Junior Sandhills Valley Mavericks boys basketball player Leyton Connell scoring a...
High school basketball scores for Dec. 8th
Junior Sandhills Valley Mavericks boys basketball player Leyton Connell scoring a...
Sandhills Valley boys basketball pull away from Sutherland late in victory
Hershey senior Emma Hall lines up for a free throw attempt in a close win over Cozad on Friday...
Girls High School Basketball: Panthers down Haymakers at home
Freshman Kellen Shoemaker, 1, drills a three point shot in a win against the Hershey Panthers...
Boys High School Basketball; Cozad defends homecourt against Hershey