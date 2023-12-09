Athlete of the Week: Emma Hall

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Hershey Panthers girls basketball player Emma Hall.

Hall is leading the Panthers with 13 points per game this season.

“I always try to be locked in every practice, every game, right when I step in the gym I get my mind set on practice what I want to work on everyday when I’m in the gym,” Hall said.

Hall is a multi-sport athlete, she’s committed to McCook Community College to play volleyball next year. However, she’s still focused on how she can help herself and her team succeed this basketball season.

“My teammates can count on me as being a leader, before basketball started, I called everyone and told them we need to get in the gym, work on things before the season starts, get in shape before the season starts, and every Sunday you can find us in here shooting and scrimmaging,” Hall said.

Despite losing a couple key seniors from last season’s squad, Hall still has high expectations for her team.

“Its going to be a long year, because we have a lot of away games, but I’m hoping that we have a winning record, win our conference tournament and make it to state,” Hall said.

