Boys High School Basketball; Cozad defends homecourt against Hershey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Only one team could stay undefeated after Friday night’s contest between Hershey and Cozad.
It was a very low-scoring first half with the score being 15-10 in favor of the Haymakers.
In a low-scoring contest Cozad was able to escape with a victory over Hershey 37-31.
Cozad improves to 2-0 on the season while Hershey suffers their first loss of the season to fall to 1-1.
