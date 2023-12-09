Boys High School Basketball; Cozad defends homecourt against Hershey

Freshman Kellen Shoemaker, 1, drills a three point shot in a win against the Hershey Panthers...
Freshman Kellen Shoemaker, 1, drills a three point shot in a win against the Hershey Panthers on Dec. 9.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 8, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Only one team could stay undefeated after Friday night’s contest between Hershey and Cozad.

It was a very low-scoring first half with the score being 15-10 in favor of the Haymakers.

In a low-scoring contest Cozad was able to escape with a victory over Hershey 37-31.

Cozad improves to 2-0 on the season while Hershey suffers their first loss of the season to fall to 1-1.

