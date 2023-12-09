Boys High School Basketball; Cozad defends homecourt against Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Only one team could stay undefeated after Friday night’s contest between Hershey and Cozad.

It was a very low-scoring first half with the score being 15-10 in favor of the Haymakers.

In a low-scoring contest Cozad was able to escape with a victory over Hershey 37-31.

Cozad improves to 2-0 on the season while Hershey suffers their first loss of the season to fall to 1-1.

