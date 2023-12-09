Election 2024: GOP candidates discuss their faith, how it guides them

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - With just over a month until the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Republican candidates are trying to pull as many voters away from Donald Trump as they can.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) welcomed presidential hopefuls to Sioux Center Saturday to talk about faith. Former president Donald Trump did not attend -- but four others did.

At Dordt University, a Christian campus in Sioux Center, Feenstra asked candidates about their faith and how it guides them in their run for office.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his faith keeps him centered and his spiritual compass set to “true north”.

“Well, for me, faith in God is really the foundation of how I live my life but also how I conduct myself in elected office,” DeSantis said.

Vivek Ramaswamy is Hindu, but says Christians and Hindus share the same values. Ramaswamy says he’s running for President, not pastor, and that it’s time for a leader to bring a revival to our national identity.

“I think it has been a long time since we have had a president who, certainly I could look my two sons in the eye, and probably most Christian parents could look their kids in the eyes, and tell them in good conscience that ‘I want you to grow up and be like him,’” Ramaswamy said.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says her faith was what got her through the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, during which a white supremacist killed 9 Black congregants.

“You never know what tomorrow is going to bring, but that faith and that readiness is so incredibly important for what we have ahead,” Haley said.

Dallas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley also attended the event.

Now that the event is over, Feenstra says he plans to endorse a candidate sometime after the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.