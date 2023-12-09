High school basketball scores for Dec. 8th

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 8th.

Girls Basketball

Medicine Valley 33, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

Hitchcock County 38, Arapahoe 48

Paxton 46, Brady 26

Hi-Line 20, Pleasanton 67

Boys Basketball

Decatur Community 53, Medicine Valley 56

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Arapahoe 43

Paxton 69, Brady 36

South Loup 66, Cambridge 56

