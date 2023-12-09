High school basketball scores for Dec. 8th
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 8th.
Girls Basketball
Medicine Valley 33, Maywood-Hayes Center 39
Hitchcock County 38, Arapahoe 48
Paxton 46, Brady 26
Hi-Line 20, Pleasanton 67
Boys Basketball
Decatur Community 53, Medicine Valley 56
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Arapahoe 43
Paxton 69, Brady 36
South Loup 66, Cambridge 56
