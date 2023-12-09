Girls High School Basketball: Panthers down Haymakers at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers stole a victory on the road against the Cozad Lady Makers on Friday.

Cozad was down seven with less than two minutes to play and trimmed the lead down to three after free throws by senior Graci Marhenke to make the score 47-44.

Hershey would ice the game with two clutch free throws by senior Emma Hall as the Panthers defeated the Haymakers 49-44.

