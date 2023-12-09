Huskers Stop Spartans in East Lansing

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Alexis Markowski erupted for 13 points and 15 rebounds in the second half to help Nebraska surge to a 17-point fourth-quarter lead on its way to an 80-74 Big Ten women’s basketball win over NCAA NET No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

With the victory, NET No. 21 Nebraska improved to 8-2 and 1-0 in the Big Ten, while Michigan State slipped to 7-2 and 0-1 in the conference.

Markowski, who notched her fifth consecutive double-double and sixth of the season, finished with a team-high 13 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Markowski, who missed much of the first half with early foul trouble, got plenty of help from all the Huskers, including freshman Jessica Petrie. The 6-2 forward from Gold Coast, Australia, stepped up in a big way by going 5-for-7 from the field in the first half to tie her career high for the second straight game with 11 points.

Petrie wasn’t alone in supplying a huge first-half lift for the Huskers. Junior forward Kendall Coley tied her season high with eight points, including a three-point buzzer beater to end the first quarter that gave NU a 21-19 lead. She added a two-point buzzer beater to end the half that gave Nebraska a 22-20 second-quarter win, sending the Big Red to the half with a 43-39 lead on the road - Michigan State’s first halftime deficit of the season.

Markowski returned after halftime and set the tone on the glass for the Huskers, who outworked the Spartans, 46-30 on the boards for the game.

The 6-3 center from Lincoln helped the Huskers extend the lead to 60-52 at the end of three quarters, before scoring eight points in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter to push Nebraska’s lead to 77-60.

Jaz Shelley played another outstanding all-around game with 11 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, while freshman forward Natalie Potts contributed 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Graduate guard Darian White added nine points, six rebounds and five assists, while Callin Hake also contributed nine points on 3-of-5 three-point shooting.

As a team, Nebraska buried 10-of-23 three-pointers - the fourth consecutive game this season with 10 or more threes. All 10 Huskers scored at least three points.

Nebraska hit 47.5 percent (29-61) of its shots from the field, including 43.5 percent of its threes, while sinking 70.6 percent (12-17) of its free throws. The Huskers won on the road despite committing a season-high 24 turnovers.

Moira Joiner led MSU with 18 points, while Theryn Hallock added 17 points off the bench - with most of the damage coming in the final two minutes. The Huskers held a Michigan State team that entered the game leading the Big Ten in three-point shooting to just 4-of-27 (.148) shooting from long range. The Spartans did hit 16-of-22 free throws and committed just 12 turnovers.

The Huskers return to Lincoln for Finals Week before closing home non-conference play against 2023 NCAA Tournament qualifier and SWAC champion Southern on Sunday, Dec. 17. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Jaguars is set for noon with tickets available now at Huskers.com Live coverage will be provided by Nebraska Public Media with a live video stream for subscribers of B1G+. Free live audio will be provided by the Huskers Radio Network.

