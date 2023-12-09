Local photographer gives back to North Platte with free holiday photoshoot

Professional photographer Devin Grandberry captures a holiday photo at Good Life On The Bricks...
Professional photographer Devin Grandberry captures a holiday photo at Good Life On The Bricks on Friday Dec. 9(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local photographer held a free holiday photoshoot this evening at Good Life On The Bricks as a way to give back to the community.

Devin Grandberry and his fiancé started a free holiday photoshoot a year ago thanks to the support of the restaurant. Families had the opportunity to get that special holiday photo along with free hot chocolate as well as help other families in need.

“This is a free photoshoot the only thing I ask is that people donate monastery or toys and its a good trade off, it’s a win, win for everyone. You get a family photo and you get to help someone in the community,” Grandberry said.

Grandberry is also contemplating the idea of having more photoshoots year-round to continue to give back.

“I have considered doing other things outside of just Christmas. I love Halloween and just other ways for people to express themselves and I would definitely love to expand this into other areas like Valentines Day and just more reasons to give back to the community,” Grandberry said.

