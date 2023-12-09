Mid-Plains United Way hosts first annual holiday gift wrapping booth at North Platte Walmart

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains United Way is hosting its first annual gift-wrapping booth this weekend.

The wrapping station is located at the Walmart in North Platte. Mid-Plains United Way has a suggested gift donation of $5 per gift. Haven Smith is the executive director at Mi-Plains United Way and said that the booth has everything covered for people’s holiday wrapping needs.

“We are just really excited to be here,” Smith said. “We are excited about this inaugural gift-wrapping event and we hope it’s successful we can keep doing that and make it an annual event for us. We got lots of different wrapping paper for you to choose from or if you have your own wrapping paper and just don’t want to wrap you can bring it in here and we will do it for you.”

All proceeds from the gift wrapping booth will go to Mid-Plains United Way and then to help fund their 11 partner agencies based in North Platte. Whether you have your own wrapping paper or not people are encouraged to bring their gifts from home or right after they are done shopping.

“Walmart has graciously allowed us a space here at Tami Timmerman-Lashley from Lashley-Leland Residential has sponsored all of our gift wrapping materials,” Smith said. “We are really excited to be here and we are excited to be wrapping presents for the public for a suggested donation and we are looking forward to getting busy here this weekend.”

The Mid-Plains United Way Gift wrapping booth will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec.11.

