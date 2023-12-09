Nearly 100 animals seized from zoo amid animal cruelty investigation, authorities say

Multiple animals have been reportedly seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia as the zoo is under investigation. (Source: WDBJ)
By Justin Geary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Virginia authorities say a zoo is under investigation after multiple animals were found with various health ailments.

WDBJ reports that 95 animals were seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo this week.

According to Virginia State Police, they served a search warrant Wednesday on behalf of the attorney general to search the zoo regarding reports of animal cruelty.

Authorities said they found numerous animals with health ailments at the zoo, according to their search warrant.

Police described finding “filthy habitats” with many animals having a lack of appropriate care along with not having food and water.

The warrant indicated that authorities spotted deer fighting each other as food was being given to them by visitors and a dead goat was left for more than an hour unnoticed by zoo staff.

Investigators said based on first-hand observations they believed “there was a direct and immediate threat to the health and safety of the animals” at the zoo.

Authorities listed dozens of animals that they found deceased.

A 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was also reportedly euthanized on Wednesday night.

Additionally, a confidential informant said one of the zoo’s elephant keepers told them that the animals needed to respect the workers and that they would use a bullhook, the warrant stated.

The informant said they found an elephant named Asha living in substandard conditions while being chained to a wall.

According to the zoo’s attorney Mario Williams, they plan to go to court regarding the allegations.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An outline of where a new housing project will be built on the corners of Brian and Lewis in...
$13.7 million dollar housing project set to break ground in North Platte in late 2024
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the former Dundy County Sheriff as part...
Stolen firearm recovered, former Dundy County Sheriff arrested
One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
North Platte Water Department completes chlorination mandate

Latest News

Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Security cameras capture 68-year-old woman being attacked in shopping plaza
Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's officially opens