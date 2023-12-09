Sandhills Valley boys basketball pull away from Sutherland late in victory
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks boys basketball team visited the Sutherland Sailors on Friday night.
Sandhills Valley came out on top 53-24 over the Sutherland.
The Mavericks improved to 2-1 on the year, while the Sailors fell to 0-4 on the season.
Next up Sutherland visit Wallace on Tuesday, while Sandhills Valley hosts Arthur County on Thursday.
