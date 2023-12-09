Sandhills Valley boys basketball pull away from Sutherland late in victory

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks boys basketball team visited the Sutherland Sailors on Friday night.

Sandhills Valley came out on top 53-24 over the Sutherland.

The Mavericks improved to 2-1 on the year, while the Sailors fell to 0-4 on the season.

Next up Sutherland visit Wallace on Tuesday, while Sandhills Valley hosts Arthur County on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.