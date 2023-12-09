Sutherland girls basketball get first win of the season against Sandhills Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors girls basketball welcomed the Sandhills Valley Mavericks on Friday night.

Sutherland toppled Sandhills Valley, 40-19.

The Sailors got their first win of the season, while the Mavericks remain winless on the year.

Next up Sutherland visit Wallace on Tuesday, while Sandhills Valley hosts Arthur County on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.