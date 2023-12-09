World gets ready to celebrate 75th Human Rights Day

As citizens of the world are celebrating their different upcoming holidays, they can join together to celebrate one very special day as it is its 75th anniversary.
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during...
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Kayla Malone
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

The declaration provides fundamental human rights to be protected regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political opinion, nationality, property, birth status, etc.

The U.N. currently has 193 member states, but during the time of the declaration it consisted of 58. Of those members, 48 voted in favor, eight abstained, and two failed to vote or abstain.

The declaration is available in over 500 languages, making it the most translated document worldwide.

This year’s theme is freedom, equality, and justice for all.

To celebrate the upcoming anniversary on Dec. 10, the U.N. launched the Human Rights 75 initiative.

The yearlong initiate has three goals which are:

  1. Promoting universality and indivisibility
  2. Looking to the future
  3. Bolstering the human rights ecosystem

