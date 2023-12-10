Earthquake hits south central Nebraska Sunday afternoon

By Kasey Mintz
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (KSNB) - South central Nebraska got quite the rude awakening Sunday afternoon, as The United States Geological Survey reports an earthquake hit near Guide Rock around 1:30 p.m.

The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of Hastings. According to USGS, economic losses are minimal, and there were no fatalities due to the incident.

This is the third earthquake that area has felt in the last two years, but Sunday’s represents the most powerful of the three.

This is a developing story be sure too keep it with Local4 for updates.

