Guardians of the Children collect donations at Holiday Road in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The FlatRock Chapter of the Guardians of the Children were at the annual Holiday Road celebration in North Platte on Saturday handing out goodies and accepting donations.

The event is on the 700 block of East Tenth Street and was started by neighbors who liked to decorate their houses for Christmas and wanted to give something nice back to the community.

The Guardians of the Children is an organization that aims to end child abuse and neglect, and this is a big fundraiser for them.

Cars are asked to enter the area from Poplar street to make sure that the flow of traffic is not disrupted.

