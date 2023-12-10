Hershey girls basketball blow out St. Pat’s
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish girls basketball team hosted the Hershey Panthers on Saturday night.
The Panthers doubled up the Irish, winning 66-33.
Hershey were led by senior Emma Hall with 14 points.
The Panthers improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Irish fell to 1-4 on the year.
Next up, St. Pat’s host Ogallala on Tuesday, while Hershey have a more extended rest before welcoming Kimball on Friday.
