Hershey girls basketball blow out St. Pat’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish girls basketball team hosted the Hershey Panthers on Saturday night.

The Panthers doubled up the Irish, winning 66-33.

Hershey were led by senior Emma Hall with 14 points.

The Panthers improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Irish fell to 1-4 on the year.

Next up, St. Pat’s host Ogallala on Tuesday, while Hershey have a more extended rest before welcoming Kimball on Friday.

