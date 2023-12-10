Huskers beat Arkansas, advance to Final Four

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team advanced to the 2023 NCAA Final Four with a win over Arkansas on Saturday. The Huskers beat the Razorbacks (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23) to earn a trip to Tampa, Florida. The victory raises Nebraska’s record to 32-1 on the season. The top-seeded Huskers will face Pittsburgh in the national semifinals.

Junior outside hitter Merritt Beason led the Huskers against the Razorbacks. Beason finished with 19 kills, while Harper Murray added 15.

Beason brought the charged up, capacity crowd to its feet multiple times during Nebraska’s furious first-set rally. The Huskers trailed by as many as six points. However, Beason had back-to-back kills to give the Huskers as 25-24 lead. Freshman Andi Jackson, along with Beason, teamed up for a block on set point.

After taking the opening set, the Huskers carried their momentum into set two. Andi Jackson warmed up and helped Nebraska build a double-digit lead. Nebraska took the second set 25-14. However, Arkansas responded with a 25-21 set 3 win to extend the match.

Watch highlights and postgame coverage on 10/11 News at 10pm.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An outline of where a new housing project will be built on the corners of Brian and Lewis in...
$13.7 million dollar housing project set to break ground in North Platte in late 2024
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the former Dundy County Sheriff as part...
Stolen firearm recovered, former Dundy County Sheriff arrested
One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
Long before anyone talked about China, Bill Gates or multinational corporations buying up...
Ted Turner, longtime Nebraska land baron, still buying as next chapter nears

Latest News

Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) invites presidential candidates to discuss their faith
Election 2024: GOP candidates discuss their faith, how it guides them
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept....
Google gives $156,000 to youth programs near its Nebraska data centers
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during...
World gets ready to celebrate 75th Human Rights Day
A local photographer held a free holiday photoshoot this evening at Good Life On The Bricks as...
Local photographer gives back to North Platte with free holiday photoshoot
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-8-2023
Windy, cooler, and mostly cloudy for weekend; still staying dry