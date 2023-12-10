Huskers beat Arkansas, advance to Final Four

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team advanced to the 2023 NCAA Final Four with a win over Arkansas on Saturday. The Huskers beat the Razorbacks (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23) to earn a trip to Tampa, Florida. The victory raises Nebraska’s record to 32-1 on the season. The top-seeded Huskers will face Pittsburgh in the national semifinals.

Junior outside hitter Merritt Beason led the Huskers against the Razorbacks. Beason finished with 19 kills, while Harper Murray added 15.

Beason brought the charged up, capacity crowd to its feet multiple times during Nebraska’s furious first-set rally. The Huskers trailed by as many as six points. However, Beason had back-to-back kills to give the Huskers as 25-24 lead. Freshman Andi Jackson, along with Beason, teamed up for a block on set point.

DOWN, NEVER OUT. 😤



HUSKERS TAKE THE FIRST ON A BIG BLOCK! #GBR pic.twitter.com/g8y8155PMp — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) December 9, 2023

After taking the opening set, the Huskers carried their momentum into set two. Andi Jackson warmed up and helped Nebraska build a double-digit lead. Nebraska took the second set 25-14. However, Arkansas responded with a 25-21 set 3 win to extend the match.

The crowd roars. Nebraska is one set away from Tampa. pic.twitter.com/m3YwMtXlx7 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 10, 2023

Matt Rhule gets a cheer as he enters the crowd. #Huskers moments away from start of Set 1. 🏐🌽#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/Um3593A9Ln — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) December 9, 2023

The #Huskers take the court for their Elite 8 match vs. Arkansas pic.twitter.com/UMYX5z01DX — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 9, 2023

